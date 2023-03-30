News you can trust since 1849
Premier League make ownership rule changes amid Newcastle United takeover scrutiny

The Premier League has strengthened its rules on new owners and directors – amid calls for Newcastle United’s takeover to be investigated.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:19 BST

Individuals found to have committed human rights abuses will be unable to be an owner or director of a Premier League club under new rules approved by clubs today.

Human rights abuses, based on the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020, will now be one of a number of additional “disqualifying events” under a beefed-up owners’ and directors’ test.

The league also now has the power to block people from becoming directors where they are under investigation for conduct that would result in a “disqualifying event” if proven.

Amnesty International criticised the Premier League’s decision to belatedly approve a £305million takeover of Newcastle in October 2021 by consortium which included Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The charity has long criticised the Gulf state’s human right’s record.

And Amnesty have called for the deal to be “re-examined” after documents filed for a court case in the United States raised new questions over the degree of separation between the club’s hierarchy and the Saudi state.

The Premier League has strengthened its rules on new owners.
“Legally-binding assurances” were given that there would be no state involvement in the club before the takeover was approved.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, appearing before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee this week, refused to reveal whether the deal would be “revisited” in the wake of the court filings.

"We’re completely aware, and you’re correct about the general nature of the undertakings we received at the point of takeover, but I can’t really go into it at all,” said Masters.

Under the new Premier League rules, a person or a company being subject to Government sanctions is now also a disqualifying event.

Also, the range of criminal offences which could result in disqualification has been extended to include offences involving violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes.

The league’s moves to strengthen its test come at a time when a Government white paper on football governance is proposing that a new independent regulator would set an “enhanced” owners’ and directors’ test.

