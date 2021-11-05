Premier League manager reveals his view on Eddie Howe ahead of Newcastle United appointment

Howe has been in talks with the relegation-threatened club over the vacant head coach position – and could be appointed ahead of tomorrow evening’s game against Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion side at the Amex Stadium.

Graeme Jones – who played alongside Potter at Boston United – is set to be in charge of Newcastle for a third game following the departure of Steve Bruce last month.

Asked if Howe would be a good appointment, Potter said: “Eddie’s a really experienced guy. He’s been a fantastic Premier League manager.

“As to what Newcastle do, I have no idea, and I’ve not given it much thought. I’ve been concentrating on the team we’re going to play against, a team that’s fighting for the points, that’s playing to their strengths, that’s being led by Graeme Jones, who I know well.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him, and whatever Newcastle do is their business.”

Potter, under contract at eighth-placed Brighton until 2025, has also been linked with the United job.

“It feels like for pretty much any available job at the moment, my name seems to get thrown into it,” said Potter. “It must be something that’s got stuck in the computers or something. I’ve said I’m focused on what I am doing here, I’m very happy here. I’m preparing for the game, preparing the team as well as we can to face a team fighting for points.”

Jones will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the Brighton game.

