Eddie Howe and Ruben Amorim's sides will square off at St James' Park on Sunday. | Getty Images

The Premier League have revealed who will referee Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

Newcastle United know that a win on Sunday could move them up to fourth in the Premier League table if results elsewhere go their way. With Crystal Palace and Aston Villa to come within six days of Sunday’s full-time whistle, next week could prove to be a crunch few days in their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Manchester United, once Newcastle’s main bogey team, haven’t won at St James’ Park since 2020 and have lost four out of their last five meetings with Eddie Howe’s side. The Red Devils have a Europa League clash with Lyon to contend with tonight before their trip to the north east on Sunday and will head into that game sitting firmly in the bottom half of the table - 15 points behind their hosts.

The odds and form book is stacked in Newcastle United’s favour, although you can never bet against Manchester United.

Premier League announce Newcastle United v Man Utd referee

Ahead of this weekend’s match, the Premier League have announced that Chris Kavanagh will be the referee at St James’ Park. The 39-year-old has refereed the Magpies on three occasions this season, with Newcastle triumphing in two of those games against Wolves at Molineux and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

He was also in charge of their 2-1 defeat against Fulham at St James’ Park back in February. Kavanagh, who hails from Ashton-under-Lyme in Greater Manchester, was also due to referee Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Liverpool at the end of February, but was pulled from that match to be replaced by Stuart Attwell.

No official reason has been given for Kavanagh being replaced on that day. Attwell, in his place, oversaw a relatively controversial match that saw the Magpies soundly beaten 2-0 by the side they would defeat less than three weeks later at Wembley to lift the Carabao Cup trophy.

On Sunday, Kavanagh will be assisted by Lee Betts and Dan Cook on the line with Sam Barrott to be fourth official. VAR will be in operation with Peter Bankes, the man who refereed their win over Brentford last week, to be on duty at Stockley Park alongside Tim Wood.

Newcastle United injury news v Manchester United

Howe will again be without the services of Lewis Hall who has been ruled-out for the remainder of the campaign with Jamaal Lascelles facing a race against time to play again this season. Sven Botman, who has had a knee problem which has kept him sidelined since the beginning of February, will also not feature at the weekend.

Joe Willock, meanwhile, has also been ruled-out of action after suffering a concussion. The former Arsenal man didn’t feature against Leicester City on Monday night and is not able to play against the Red Devils as per concussion protocol.

There are also doubts over Anthony Gordon’s fitness after he suffered an injury on international duty with England. The winger didn’t feature either at the King Power Stadium.