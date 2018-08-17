Premier League news: Newcastle first teamer 'in talks' over move | Liverpool set for £2m deal | Latest from Manchester United, Arsenal

Newcastle and their Premier League rivals continue to hit the headlines as the second weekend of the season approaches.

And reports today suggest that a Newcastle star is in the early stages of talks over a move away from St James's Park.

Ciaran Clark has been linked with a switch away from Newcastle

Elsewhere, there are updates from a host of other clubs from around the Premier League as clubs look to shed some deadwood from their squads.

Here's the news hitting the back pages today:

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark has been linked with a return to Aston Villa. The defender, who started the Magpies' Premier League opener against Tottenham, is reportedly the subject of interest from the Villans which talks suggested to be ongoing - although in their early stages (Bristol Post)

Barcelona have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Paul Pogba - with Manchester United 'refusing' to sell the midfielder (Sun)

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan looks set to seal a move to Serie A side Cagliari, with a fee in the region of £2m agreed (Star)

Aaron Ramsey has been attracting interest from Barcelona and Lazio, but Arsenal remain confident of keeping the midfielder (Mirror)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino anticipates that players will leave the club before the European transfer deadline (Sky Sports)

Nabil Fekir held talks with Chelsea over the summer, only for the Blues to opt against signing him (Goal)

West Ham have ruled out a move for former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure (Sun)