Premier League news: Newcastle winger race hots up | £20m Liverpool deal 'close' | Manchester United, Chelsea latest

Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals continue to hit the headlines with plenty of rumours circling around.

And reports today suggest that the race for a Newcastle United wingers looks to be hotting up, while a £20m Liverpool deal is 'close' to being sealed.

Interest is hotting up in a Newcastle United winger

Elsewhere, there a host of updates from around the Premier League as teams continue to be the subject of plenty of speculation.

Here's the news hitting the headlines today:

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons continues to attract interest, with Ligue 1 side Caen the latest side to be linked with a move. Rangers, Hull and AEK Athens are also thought to be keen on Aarons, who has slipped down the pecking order at St James's Park (Footmercato)

Ademola Lookman is attracting interest from RB Leipzig, but Everton are confident of keeping hold of the winger - despite talk of a £25m fee (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic looks set to seal a move away from Anfield. Markovic, who joined the Reds for £20m, is 'close' to joining Greek side PAOK (Mirror)

A name heavily linked with Liverpool this summer was Nabil Fekir, but Lyon's club president has revealed that the wideman was actually offered to Chelsea, who rejected the chance to buy him (Mail)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has claimed that he turned down the chance to sign former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure (Talksport)

Danny Simpson and Andy King are both expected to leave Leicester City before the transfer window closes this evening (Leicester Mercury)

Manchester United are continuing their interest in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves - but face competition from Manchester City (Goal)