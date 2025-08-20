Newcastle United latest news: The Premier League have revealed that the clash between Nottingham Forest and the Magpies has been moved for TV coverage.

Newcastle United’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest in October has been moved. The tie, which was initially scheduled to take place on Saturday 4 October, has been pushed back 23 hours and will now kick-off at 2pm on Sunday 5 October.

The decision to move the game comes with Nottingham Forest in Europa League action the previous Thursday. All clubs that compete in Europe and play on a Thursday night will have their following league game moved to Sunday, or potentially later, to give them adequate time to rest and recover.

The Magpies will play a Champions League match that week, but that will take place on either Tuesday 30 September or on Wednesday 1 October. Forest, who were promoted to the Europa League after Crystal Palace’s demotion, will play their game on Thursday 2 October.

The match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest on Sunday 5 October (2pm kick-off) will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. That match will be broadcast live along with all the other 2pm Sunday kick-offs this season.

Last year, only one 2pm kick-off was broadcast on TV, but a new broadcast deal, which began at the weekend, means all the 2pm Sunday matches will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, even if not selected in the primary TV coverage slot.

The Magpies defeated Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in both league meetings last season, winning a chaotic 4-3 clash at St James’ Park in February to seal a Premier League double against the Tricky Trees. They also defeated Forest in Round Two of the Carabao Cup - although that win came via a penalty shootout.

Newcastle United’s October Premier League schedule

Newcastle United’s October will begin with that clash against Nottingham Forest, with games against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium and Fulham at St James’ Park to follow. Neither of those games, however, has been picked for TV broadcast.

An international break will follow their game against Forest before Howe’s side make the long trip to the south coast on Saturday 18 October. That match will kick-off at the traditional time of 3pm.

A week later, on October 25, Fulham come to the north east - again for a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off. A Champions League game will be sandwiched between those matches against Brighton and Fulham.

The Premier League have not yet announced the dates and scheduling of matches in November. A commitment to providing those six weeks ahead of time means that an announcement affecting those games will likely come at the end of September, although the league have missed that self-imposed deadline in the past.

Newcastle United confirmed fixture list in full

Monday 25 August - Liverpool (h) 8pm kick-off

Saturday 30 August - Leeds United (a) 5:30pm kick-off

Saturday 13 September - Wolves (h) 3pm kick-off

Saturday 20 September - AFC Bournemouth (a) 3pm kick-off (could still be moved if Newcastle United are in Champions League action on Thursday 18 September)

Sunday 28 September - Arsenal (h) 4:30pm kick-off

Sunday 5 October - Nottingham Forest (h) 2pm kick-off

Saturday 18 October - Brighton (a) 3pm kick-off

Saturday 25 October - Fulham (h) 3pm kick-off