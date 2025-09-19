Premier League finally confirm major decision impacting Newcastle United & Everton

Newcastle United latest news: Newcastle United’s matches against West Ham, Brentford, Manchester City and Everton in November have been moved for TV.

Those quartet of games come with an international break sandwiched in the middle, plus Champions League matches against Athletic Club and Marseille. The Magpies will host the former at St James’ Park on Wednesday 5 November (8pm kick-off) before flying out to the south of France to face Roberto De Zerbi’s side on Tuesday 25 November (8pm kick-off).

Amongst those potentially crucial European matches comes four very important domestic fixtures. In the corresponding matches last season, the Magpies picked up just five points, with their sole victory coming away at West Ham just days before their Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool.

Eddie Howe’s side will almost certainly be backed by sold-out away ends in three of those league matches - and those unable to watch the team live will be able to watch them on TV.

Premier League finally confirm November TV picks

Two days later than their self imposed deadline, the Premier League have finally confirmed the dates for all matches in November. Newcastle United’s month will get underway at the London Stadium on Sunday 2 November.

That clash against West Ham, one that could see them come up against their former striker Callum Wilson, will kick-off at 2pm and be broadcast by Sky Sports.

A week later, on Sunday 9 November, the Magpies are again back in the capital when they face Brentford. That match will kick-off at 2pm and, of course, could see Yoane Wissa return to the Gtech Community Stadium following his deadline day move to Tyneside.

International football will then take centre stage the following weekend before the Premier League returns on Saturday 22 November. On that day, Newcastle United will host Manchester City at St James’ Park.

That match will kick-off at 5:30pm. Exactly a week later once again and the Magpies will play their first ever match at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

That game against the Toffees will again be a 5:30pm kick-off. All four matches will be shown live by Sky Sports.

The dates of Newcastle United’s December fixtures are due next month. The Magpies have a busy festive period and will be eagerly anticipating the date of their Wear-Tyne derby clash with Sunderland - the first to be played in the top-flight since 2016.

Newcastle United confirmed fixture list in full

Sunday 21 September - AFC Bournemouth (a) 2pm kick-off (Sky Sports)

Sunday 28 September - Arsenal (h) 4:30pm kick-off (Sky Sports)

Sunday 5 October - Nottingham Forest (h) 2pm kick-off (Sky Sports)

Saturday 18 October - Brighton (a) 3pm kick-off (No TV coverage in United Kingdom)

Saturday 25 October - Fulham (h) 3pm kick-off (No TV coverage in United Kingdom)

Sunday 2 November - West Ham (a) 2pm kick-off (Sky Sports)

Sunday 9 November - Brentford (a) 2pm kick-off (Sky Sports)

Saturday 22 November - Manchester City (h) 5:30pm kick-off (Sky Sports)

Saturday 29 November - Everton (a) 5:30pm kick-off (Sky Sports)