Newcastle United have swooped to sign another youngster from one of their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle have signed 18-year-old attacking midfielder Fraser Harper to a professional contract after a successful trial period. Harper was previously at Wolverhampton Wanderers but confirmed his departure from the academy in September.

Harper wrote on Instagram: “Harper announced his departure from Wolves in September last year, writing on Instagram: “After 4 years at Wolves, it’s time for me to move on.

“I want to thank all the players and staff that have helped me on my journey. It’s now time for me to start a new chapter.”

Since leaving Wolves, Harper had a spell on trial at Arsenal before joining Newcastle on trial in November.

And Harper’s new representatives, CAA Base, confirmed his deal at Newcastle United last month via Instagram.

The post read: “Welcoming @fraserharper48 who recently signed for Newcastle United and started off with The Magpies with a goal against Nottingham Forest.”

Harper has scored two goals in three appearances for Newcastle’s Under-18s side this season and recently made his Under-21s debut off the bench at Southampton last month.

Harper’s arrival is Newcastle’s second recruit from Wolves’ academy over the last two seasons. Last season, Newcastle signed right-back Leo Shahar from Wolves and have since rewarded the 17-year-old with a professional contract.

Newcastle also signed attacking midfielder Alfie Harrison from Manchester City last January.

Fraser Harper signing at Newcastle United gets Premier League confirmation

While Newcastle have not officially announced the signing of Harper due to him being an academy signing, the deal has been confirmed in an official document submitted to the Premier League. Last week, Newcastle were required to submit a senior squad list and Under-21s squad list to the Premier League.

The list, published on the Premier League’s official website, includes Harper’s name along with several other new additions.

Winter arrivals Kyle Fitzgerald and Baran Yildiz are also named on Newcastle’s list of contracted Under-21s players. The list also includes first-team players Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley and Will Osula.

More youth signings to come at Newcastle United

After the influx of youth signings already this season, Newcastle are set to step things up again in the summer with two eye-catching deals lined up. The Magpies have already agreed a deal to sign Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia once he turns 18 in August.

Newcastle are also closing in on a pre-contract agreement for 18-year-old Malaga winger Antonio Cordero amid competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid. Arsenal were also understood to be after Salia before Newcastle swooped to agree a deal.

The bolstering of the academy set-up is a key part of Paul Mitchell’s long-term strategy as Newcastle's sporting director.

Mitchell said previously: “Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”