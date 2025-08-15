Aston Villa v Newcastle United: The referees for the first round of Premier League matches have been announced.

Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign gets underway on the road with a clash against Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). Eddie Howe has a 100% record on the opening day of the season with Newcastle United during his time as head coach, although all of those wins have come at home.

Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park will be a stiff test of Newcastle United’s credentials and both sides will be desperate to get off to a good start after a tricky end to last season and a summer of frustration in the transfer market. Games between these two sides are usually very entertaining affairs and the winner, if there is one, will know they have had to battle for all three points.

Although recent games between Newcastle and Villa have not been close in terms of scoreline, the two clubs have been separated by very little in the league table over the last couple of seasons, with goal difference the only thing between them last campaign.

Premier League confirm Aston Villa v Newcastle United referee appointment

The Premier League have announced that Craig Pawson will referee Saturday’s clash at Villa Park . Pawson also took charge of Newcastle United’s first match of last season - a 1-0 win for Eddie Howe’s side against newly-promoted Southampton.

Despite being able to overcome Russell Martin’s side thanks to a sole Joelinton goal, the Magpies were forced to play over an hour with just ten men after Fabian Schar was shown a straight red card. Following a coming together between Schar and Saints striker Ben Brereton Diaz, Pawson brandished a red card to the Magpies man, despite minimal contact between the pair.

The decision sparked much debate in the terraces and for days after the incident, with Brereton Diaz quickly becoming a pantomime villain at St James’ Park. At the time, Howe described it as a ‘really harsh’ red card, stating: “I think it’s really harsh on Fabby.

“But I think we all know that you can’t give the referee the possibility to even give the red card so that’s something we learn from.”

That match was just the first of four Magpies games that Pawson would take charge of last season - and controversy was never too far away from the Sheffield based whistler. His next match came away at Goodison Park where, after a VAR review, he awarded Newcastle United a penalty.

Anthony Gordon, playing as a striker that day, failed to convert that spot-kick against his former side before the Toffees felt aggrieved that they were not given a penalty of their own following a tangle between Dan Burn and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Pawson was also in charge of Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Brighton in May - a game that saw him award three penalties to the Magpies, only for the first two to be overturned by VAR.

Sandwiched between those games was a relatively controversy-free clash at St James’ Park against West Ham. Howe’s side fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat on that day.

Constantine Hatzidakis and Nick Hopton will assist Pawson at Villa Park tomorrow, with Simon Hooper acting as fourth official. VAR at Stockley Park will be operated by Peter Bankes and he will be assisted by Tim Robinson.