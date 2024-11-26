Eddie Howe has given his opinion on two decisions that went against his side during their defeat to West Ham on Monday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United were beaten 2-0 by West Ham on a disappointing evening at St James’ Park. Despite coming into the game on the back of three successive wins, Howe’s side were unable to continue their good form against stoic Hammers resistance.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s second half strike doubled the visitors’ lead after Tomas Soucek had put them ahead early in the first period as Newcastle once again struggled for goals on home turf. Howe’s side have managed just five goals in six matches at St James’ Park this campaign but thought they had gone ahead minutes into Monday night’s game when Alexander Isak was played through before he delicately chipped the ball over Lukasz Fabianski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the assistant quickly put his flag up, a decision that VAR checked and agreed with before the game was allowed to continue. Their frustrations grew as the Hammers defence continued to repel their attacks before Callum Wilson, who was making his first start of the season, was bundled to the floor by Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Despite huge appeals from the home crowd and the striker, Craig Pawson waved away any protests with the technology quickly confirming his decision. Asked about the two decisions after the game, Howe said: "For Callum's I thought it was a tight call and I'd need to see it again.

“The offside goal looked tight, I thought it would be a longer review and hopefully drop in our favour."

The Premier League also released a statement revealing why VAR did not award the Magpies a penalty for that incident involving Mavropanos and Wilson. Taking to X, the Premier League Match Centre wrote: ‘The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge by Mavropanos on Wilson was checked and confirmed by VAR, deeming that the contact was not sufficient for a penalty.’

Newcastle United, who ended the night in tenth place, have just five days to reflect on the defeat to West Ham before they make the trip to the capital to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.