The decision comes after the UK Government imposed sanctions on Abramovich earlier this week.

A statement released by the Premier League read: ‘Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club.’

‘The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022.’

A general view shows Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in London on March 3, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

This means that Newcastle United’s trip to Stamford Bridge tomorrow is unaffected by this decision and the match will go ahead as scheduled.

Furthermore, all supporters who have purchased tickets for the game will still be able to attend - despite sanctions currently stopping Chelsea from selling tickets for future games.

If Newcastle avoid defeat tomorrow, they will extend their unbeaten Premier League run to ten games.

