Premier League rivals secure free agent striker as Newcastle United wait to announce new signing
Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea striker Diego Costa on a free transfer.
The 33-year-old arrived in England last week to complete a medical after Wolves successfully appealed the player’s rejected work permit.
Although Costa officially signed for Wolves last week, an announcement was delayed following the passing of Elizabeth II which saw all football matches across the United Kingdom postponed over the weekend.
Costa boasts an impressive record in the Premier League having scored 52 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea between 2014 and 2017. But the former Spain international was without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro in January 2022.
Newcastle were urged to sign Costa as a free agent back in January as Eddie Howe eyed attacking reinforcements with Callum Wilson out injured but opted to stick with new arrival Chris Wood instead.
Like Wolves, Newcastle also completed a free agent signing last week with former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius signing a short-term deal until January 2023 following an injury to Karl Darlow.
Karius has trained at Newcastle and was set to travel with the first-team squad to West Ham United over the weekend before the match was postponed. The German’s arrival is yet to be formally announced by the club, who also chose to delay following the Queen’s passing.
Although a decision regarding Newcastle’s Premier League match at home to Bournemouth this Saturday (3pm kick-off) is yet to be made, there is an expectation that it will go ahead as planned.
And in the meantime, Karius’ arrival is set to be confirmed.