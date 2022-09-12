Newcastle United's trip to West Ham United and all other Premier League matches were called off over the weekend ‘as a mark of respect’ following the passing of the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch last Thursday.

No formal decision has been made regarding the upcoming round of Premier League fixtures with Newcastle scheduled to host AFC Bournemouth at St James’s Park on Saturday, September 17 (3pm kick-off).

A Newcastle club statement said that a decision on whether the game would go ahead would be made ‘in due course’.

Police on horseback are seen outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Although the fixtures still fall inside the 10-day mourning period, Government guidance issued to sporting governing bodies stated: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures or close entertainment events during the National Mourning period."

Premiership Rugby, cricket and other sports continued in the United Kingdom over the weekend, paying their respects to Elizabeth II’s life with a moment’s silence.

There is a hope amongst clubs that Premier League football will return this weekend but it has been reported that there are concerns regarding matches that are due to take place in London due to policing manpower in the days leading up to the funeral.

Three Premier League matches are scheduled to take place in the Capital this weekend: Chelsea v Liverpool, Brentford v Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City.

The Mirror has reported that the Chelsea v Liverpool and Spurs v Leicester could see the fixtures reversed and played at Anfield and the King Power Stadium instead to solve any issues regarding policing.

But that would require clubs to agree to the stadium switch just days in advance.

The Metropolitan Police have responded to the claims that policing issues could lead to further postponements this weekend by stating any decision to go ahead with matches lies with the Premier League itself.

“Whether matches go ahead is a matter for the footballing authorities,” a Met Police statement said.