Newcastle United head to Villa Park on Saturday evening for a huge clash in the race for Champions League qualification.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Magpies head to the Midlands having won six-successive matches in all competitions and sat third in the Premier League table. Two wins in four days over Manchester United and Crystal Palace, by a combined scoreline of 9-1, has significantly increased their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

A trip to Villa Park on Saturday won’t be easy, though, with Unai Emery’s side keen to react to their Champions League quarter-final exit to PSG on Tuesday night. The Villains put up a valiant effort in that match, but were unable to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first-leg.

A win for the Magpies on Saturday would see them end the day eight points above Villa in the table - a gap that could prove insurmountable with just five games of the season to go. Defeat, however, puts Emery’s side within striking distance.

Games between Newcastle and Villa have been hugely exciting in recent seasons with both teams set-up to play high intensity and attacking football. This weekend will be no different and the Magpies have been handed a huge boost ahead of their trip.

Joelinton avoids suspension

Much like Bruno Guimaraes a year ago, Joelinton has defied the odds and avoided a two-match Premier League ban. The Brazilian had been sat on nine yellow cards since the visit of Fulham at the beginning of February, but avoided picking up a tenth before the cut-off point and thus avoided a two-match ban.

That cut-off point came after their win over the Eagles on Wednesday night with Joelinton having gone five appearances without being shown a yellow card. Joelinton, along with Dan Burn, are now only at risk of a yellow card suspension if they are booked in every single one of their six remaining Premier League matches. Exceeding that threshold would see the pair handed respective three-match bans.

Jason Tindall on Joelinton avoiding Premier League ban

Having Joelinton not only available for Saturday’s trip to Villa Park but also free of the shackles of a looming suspension is a huge boost for Newcastle United as he can now be the physical and relentless presence that has made him into one of the league’s most dominant midfielders in recent years. Jason Tindall, who will again take charge of the Magpies at Villa Park, certainly knows the benefits that can bring his side: “It just goes to show he can do it,” Tindall joked when asked about Joelinton avoiding a yellow card on Wednesday night.

“Of course, that [suspension] was always in the back of our mind and hence we've taken him off in the last two games, probably earlier than when he normally would come off.

“But a testament to Joe, because it's difficult when you're such a physical player like Joe to go that long without receiving a booking, it's difficult but credit to him. Thankfully, now we've avoided that deadline and Joe is free to be Joelinton.”