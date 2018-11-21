Premier League rumours: Newcastle plan tactical January deal | Manchester United close in on £31m midfielder | Liverpool handed huge blow | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are considering signing Salomon Rondon on a permanent basis in January in order to free up another loan spot. With Rondon and Kenedy already at St James's Park on temporary deals, the Magpies have filled their quota of Premier League loanees. (Northern Echo)

Manchester United have inadvertently announced the signing of ex-Newcastle keeper Paul Woolston after he was spotted training with Jose Mourinho's first-team squad. It was reported last month the South Shields-born lad was set to join the Red Devils following a successful trial period. (Metro)

Inter Milan are deciding whether to sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United for £31m. Jose Mourinho has been a long-term admirer of the Croatian and was linked with him in the summer. (The Sun)

Real Madrid are plotting a mega double swoop for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (£50m) and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen (£40m) (The Sun)

However, Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward wants to open contract talks with Rashford in order to fend off interest. (Daily Star)

Manchester City have been told by Ajax that they will have to break their transfer record of £75million if they want to sign Frankie de Dong. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, it is thought Real Madrid want to convince Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz to not renew his contract so they can sign him on a free transfer next summer. (AS)

Chelsea are set to secure the long-term future of N'Golo Kante, who is putting pen to paper on a new deal worth £300,000-a-week. (Daily Telegraph)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is likely to ask Chelsea for a loan move in January with Crystal Palace and Schalke waiting in the wings. (The Times)

Liverpool have been handed a huge blow in their pursuit of PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot after he told Barcelona he will sign for them next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Simon Mignolet is wanted by Nice, however looks set to remain at Liverpool for the remainder of the season. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester City are keen on Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elney, who has been frozen out of Unai Emery's plans this season. (Leicester Mercury)

Elney could replace Vicente Iborra in January as Sevilla are keen on re-signing the 30-year-old. (COPE)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have held talks with the representatives of Kasımpasa striker Mbaye Diagne, who was heavily-linked with Leeds United throughout the summer. (ESPN)

West Ham United are weighting up a £5m move for Olympiakos left-back Leonardo Koutris. (Mirror)