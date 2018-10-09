Premier League rumours: Newcastle remain in hunt for £13m European striker, Manchester United target double swoop, Liverpool in three-horse race to sign 23-year-old striker

Here's the latest Premier League rumours:

Newcastle United have continued to scout Galatasaray Garry Rodrigues and could sign him in January, should they meet his reported £13million price tag. (Turkish Football)

European Champions Real Madrid want to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane - but the 25-year-old's £200m price tag could prove too much for the Spanish champions. (El Confidencial)

Manchester United could struggle to convince Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of his current contract. (Daily Telegraph)

Marcus Rashford is bemused by Jose Mourinho's claim he cannot handle the pressure at Manchester United. (The Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera could return to former club Athletic Bilbao when his contract expires in the summer. (El Correo)

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign both Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar and AC Milan centre back Alessio Romagnoli in January. (ESPN)

Several Premier League clubs are looking closely at Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho - but the 18-year-old could cost more than £100m after receiving his first England call-up this week. (The Sun)

Everton striker Cenk Tosun could be set for a return to Besiktas on loan in January. (MyNet)

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are all watching 23-year-old Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek. (Diario Sport)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set to make his return from injury against Burnley on 20 October. (ESPN)

Tottenham Hotspur fear they could be without Jan Vertonghen for more than two months. (Various)