Premier League rumours: Newcastle United to sign out-of-contract French international? | Manchester United player linked with move to Spain | Updates on Arsenal. Chelsea, Liverpool

Newcastle United should target a move for a former France international, according to one news outlet.

The 31-year-old is out of contract after leaving his latest club having played for the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, a Barcelona striker has called for the Catalans to bring a current Manchester United midfielder to the Camp Nou.

Here's all the latest rumours surrounding the Premier League:

Newcastle United should look to sign French midfielder Samir Nasri on a free transfer. The 31-year-old is without a club having recently left Turkish club Antalyaspor.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says Paul Pogba would be welcome at the Nou Camp as the Manchester United and France midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Paul Pogba wants to play under his idol, Zinedine Zidane, in the future, amid reports Manchester United will turn to the Frenchman to replace Jose Mourinho. (Metro)

Seven of Europe's biggest clubs - including Premier League sides Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool - have spent more than 1bn euros (£900m) in transfer fees since 2010. (Daily Mail)

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez reveals his plan for Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons at Newcastle



Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has admitted last season was "a disaster" for him. (Marca)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he still needs to improve after he signed a new five-year contract at Anfield. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for 33-year-old Atletico Madrid and former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis in January. (Daily Mirror)

Lionel Messi reckons Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have closed the gap on Barcelona thanks to the amount of money they spend in the transfer market. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton hope James McCarthy will return to training before the end of September as he continues his comeback from a broken leg. (Liverpool Echo)