Newcastle United were denied a penalty at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon following a VAR overturn.

Brighton led 1-0 following Yankuba Minteh’s first half opener when substitute Anthony Gordon was tripped by Tariq Lampety on the edge of the penalty area.

Referee Craig Pawson quickly pointed to the penalty spot before VAR intervened and overturned the decision. Not because there was no foul but because it took place outside the area.

Replays showed the initial contact came just outside the area as Newcastle were awarded a free-kick instead.

Newcastle were then awarded a second penalty as Joe Willock went down in the area but it was once again overturned.

Premier League release official statements explaining penalty decisions

Explaining the decision, the Premier League’s official match centre account tweeted a short statement.

It read: “57’ VAR OVERTURN VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty for the challenge by Lamptey on Gordon and recommended that play restarted with a Newcastle free kick as the contact was outside the penalty area.”

Shortly after, Pawson awarded Newcastle a penalty after Willock went down under a challenge from Jan Paul van Hecke inside the area. VAR intervened and prompted Pawson to go to the pitchside monitor.

After consulting the monitor, Pawson awarded Brighton a free-kick instead and booked Willock for simulation.

The Premier League’s match centre statement on the second penalty incident read: “70’ VAR OVERTURN VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty for the challenge by van Hecke on Willock and recommended an on-field review – with this deemed to be minimal contact and not sufficient for a penalty. Upon review, the referee awarded an indirect free kick to Brighton and issued a yellow card to Willock for simulation.”

Newcastle were eventually awarded a penalty in the closing stages of the game for handball. Alexander Isak stepped up and converted to draw Newcastle level.

VAR has a big say on Newcastle United matches v Brighton

It’s not the first time, VAR had played its part in Newcastle matches against Brighton this season.

In the FA Cup match between the sides at St James’ Park two months ago, Anthony Gordon was sent off and VAR did not overturn the decision before Fabian Schar’s potential late winner was ruled out following a VAR check.

Brighton went on to win the game 2-1.