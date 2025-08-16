Getty Images

Aston Villa v Newcastle United: The Premier League have revealed why Ezri Konsa was sent off at Villa Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tense but enjoyable match at Villa Park was flipped on its head in the 65th minute when the hosts were reduced to ten men after Ezri Konsa was shown a red card by Craig Pawson. The England international fouled his Three Lions teammate Anthony Gordon as he bore down on Marco Bizot’s goal.

A lovely pass by debutant Anthony Elanga, who earlier in the piece had spurned his own chance one-on-one against the Villa goalkeeper, released Gordon as he looked to break the deadlock. However, he was hauled back by Konsa who made very little attempt to play the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League release Aston Villa v Newcastle United VAR statement

Pawson was quick in brandishing a red card to the former Brentford man, although the defender wasn’t too quick to leave the field of play. VAR, as it always does, checked the decision and concurred with Pawson, forcing Konsa to depart.

The Premier League Match Centre on X quickly revealed the reasons for VAR’s support of the referee’s decision, writing: ‘#AVLNEW – 65’ The referee’s call of red card to Konsa for the denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity (DOGSO) was checked and confirmed by VAR.’

Konsa’s red card was the first given to any player in the Premier League this season and means he will now serve a one-match ban. Villa, who will have Emiliano Martinez back next week following his suspension, will not have Konsa available when they face Brentford next weekend.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, were unable to make their numerical advantage count and despite dominating much of the ball and play, even when it was eleven against eleven, they were not able to make a breakthrough. Bizot, deputising for the suspended Martinez, enjoyed a very good debut for the Villains and thwarted any attack that pierced the defence in front of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The absence of Alexander Isak was felt greatly by the visitors who spurned a number of chances to score, although a lack of creativity also didn’t help their cause. Particularly when they were against ten men and had two banks of five to break down.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Coincidentally, Pawson was the man in charge of Newcastle United’s Premier League curtain raiser last season - a 1-0 win over Southampton at St James’ Park. Memorably, the Magpies played an hour of that match with ten men themselves following Fabian Schar’s red card.

Following a coming together between Schar and Saints striker Ben Brereton Diaz, Pawson brandished a red card to the Magpies man, despite minimal contact between the pair.

The decision sparked much debate in the terraces and for days after the incident, with Brereton Diaz quickly becoming a pantomime villain at St James’ Park. At the time, Howe described it as a ‘really harsh’ red card, stating: “I think it’s really harsh on Fabby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think we all know that you can’t give the referee the possibility to even give the red card so that’s something we learn from.”