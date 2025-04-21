Premier League statements confirm key men ruled-out of Newcastle United matches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two key players will miss games against Newcastle United in the next couple of weeks following red cards at the weekend.

Newcastle United host Ipswich Town on Saturday aiming to put their hugely disappointing defeat against Aston Villa behind them. They defeated the Tractor Boys 4-0 in the reverse fixture back in December and know that another win on Saturday would spell the end of Ipswich’s one season stay in the Premier League.

Eight days after their clash with Ipswich, the Magpies head to the south coast for a clash against Brighton that could prove pivotal in their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. With games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton following that - Newcastle’s next two matches provide them with a good opportunity to keep their noses in front of their European rivals.

Developments over the weekend, meanwhile, have significantly helped their cause:

Joao Pedro to miss Newcastle United clash

Brighton will be without their top scorer when they host Newcastle United on Sunday 4 May after Pedro was shown a straight red card during their defeat against Brentford on Saturday. The Brazilian caught Nathan Collins with his arm in an off the ball incident that was spotted by the officials at the Gtech Community Stadium. Pedro, who had been heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside before joining Brighton, has scored ten Premier League goals this season but will be forced to sit on the sidelines for their next three matches as he begins a three-game ban.

Explaining the decision on X, the Premier League Match Centre wrote: ‘#BREBHA – 61’ The referee’s call of red card to João Pedro was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the actions deemed as violent conduct.’

Leif Davis to miss Newcastle United clash

Less than 24 hours after Pedro was shown his marching orders, Davis was also sent off following a foul on Bukayo Saka. The former Leeds United man caught his opposition number on his achilles, failing to get any of the ball.

After taking a beat to assess the situation, Chris Kavanagh brandished a red card to little complaint from the Ipswich defender or his manager: “When you see it on the video it's obviously a high challenge,” Kieran McKenna said post-match.

“As I say, I'm pretty sure with no intent, but it's a high challenge so I can see why the referee gave it. And when it's given it's never going to be overruled, so I don't think we can have too many complaints."

Like Pedro before him, Davis was sent off for violent conduct and will therefore be handed a three-match ban. That means he will miss Ipswich’s trip to St James’ Park on Saturday - an absence that will be hugely disappointing for the boyhood Magpies fan and Seaton Delaval local.

On Davis’ red card, the PL Match Centre wrote on X: ‘#IPSARS – 32’ The referee’s call of red card to Davis for serious foul play was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge deemed to be endangering the safety of an opponent.’