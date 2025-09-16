Newcastle United latest news: This is where Eddie Howe’s side are predicted to finish in the Premier League following their 1-0 victory over Wolves.

At the fourth time of asking, Newcastle United registered a Premier League victory at the weekend with a 1-0 win over Wolves. Nick Woltemade’s strike on debut at St James’ Park just before the half hour mark was enough to secure victory against the Premier League’s basement club.

Eddie Howe’s side entered the weekend sat 17th in the table after two draws and a defeat in their opening three games of the season. Those matches, though, were played without a recognised striker up-front following Callum Wilson’s release and Alexander Isak deciding to go on strike in a bid to force a move to Liverpool.

The signings of Woltemade and Yoane Wissa have plugged that gap with the German getting his career on Tyneside off to the perfect start. Wissa, meanwhile, faces a period on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury whilst on international duty with DR Congo.

The former Brentford man, along with fellow new signing Jacob Ramsey, is expected to miss a number of weeks of action and may not return to the pitch until after the next international break. Whilst those worries will be something that Howe needs to deal with over the next few matches, it’s clear that even with injury problems to his new signings and a relatively slow start to the season, good things are being predicted for Newcastle United this campaign.

The Magpies shot up to tenth following Saturday’s win and will hope they can continue that momentum into their Champions League campaign which begins on Thursday night at home to Barcelona. They also begin their defence of the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park against Bradford City next week.

Premier League predicted table - according to OPTA

To discover where Newcastle United and all their Premier League rivals have been predicted to finish this season, we have taken data provided by stats experts OPTA to see where all 20 Premier League teams will finish this season and what the stats suggest their expected points haul will be once every club has played 38 games this season.

1) Liverpool - expected points = 80.40

2) Arsenal - expected points = 74.48

3) Chelsea - expected points = 66.06

4) Manchester City - expected points = 66.05

5) Newcastle United - expected points = 58.50

6) Crystal Palace - expected points = 58.17

7) AFC Bournemouth - expected points = 56.80

8) Tottenham Hotspur - expected points = 55.92

9) Aston Villa - expected points = 52.71

10) Brighton and Hove Albion - expected points = 52.41

11) Everton - expected points = 51.10

12) Brentford - expected points = 48.56

13) Nottingham Forest - expected points = 47.36

14) Manchester United - expected points = 47.22

15) Fulham - expected points = 47.11

16) West Ham - expected points = 39.37

17) Leeds United - expected points = 37.59

18) Sunderland - expected points = 37.01

19) Wolves - expected points = 35.93

20) Burnley - expected points = 35.20