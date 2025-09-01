Newcastle United transfer news: Yoane Wissa is on the verge of signing for the Magpies on deadline day.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After weeks of chasing his signature, it seems like Newcastle United are finally set to get their man with Yoane Wissa closing in on a move to St James’ Park. Wissa has not featured for Brentford this season and released an explosive statement on Sunday detailing his desire to leave the club.

Following news that Alexander Isak will join Liverpool for £130m, Newcastle United knew they needed to end deadline day with at least one more striker through the door. Signing Wissa, for a reported £55m, will fill that gap and now all attention turns to whether they can get a move for the 28-year-old over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traditional 11pm deadline has been pushed forward four hours to 7pm this season - but Newcastle United could still get an additional two hours to complete all the necessary paperwork to secure Wissa’s signature if needed thanks to the transfer ‘deal sheet’.

What is a transfer ‘deal sheet’?

A transfer ‘deal sheet’ is essentially paperwork that must be filled in by both the buying and selling club and submitted to the Premier League before tonight’s 7pm deadline to allow a transfer to be completed. A ‘deal sheet’ outlines who is involved in the transfer, both clubs and players, whether it is a loan or permanent deal and the finances involved.

A deal can only progress past the 7pm cut-off only when this ‘deal sheet’ is signed by both clubs and sent to the Premier League.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

The Premier League’s explanation on what a ‘deal sheet’ is reads: ‘Clubs sometimes conclude deals at the last minute and it is not always easy for them to get everything completed and sent over by the deadline. The deal sheet allows a club to confirm that a deal has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For a deadline of 19:00, the deal sheet cannot be used before 17:00 and needs to arrive fully completed before the transfer window closes. Once the sheet arrives, clubs have got another two hours, or until 21:00, in which to submit the full paperwork.

‘But if a club are looking to complete an international transfer, they still have to comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) deadline of midnight.’

Yoane Wissa’s potential Newcastle United debut

If and when Wissa is confirmed as a Newcastle United player, all eyes will be on when he can make his first appearance for his new club. However, because of the upcoming international break, Wissa will have to remain patient for that moment.

The Magpies’ first match following the break comes at St James’ Park when they host Wolves on Saturday 13 September (3pm kick-off). Wissa would be in-line to start that day if he signs for Newcastle United before tonight’s deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he will face a stiff battle against Nick Woltemade for that spot in Eddie Howe’s starting XI. Woltemade joined Newcastle United for a club-record fee last week and was spotted in the crowd during their goalless draw at Elland Road on Saturday.