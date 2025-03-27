The Premier League have confirmed the summer transfer window dates for Newcastle United and the 19 other top flight sides.

After three quiet transfer windows, Newcastle are expected to be busier this summer after limiting losses and adhering to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle have not made a major first-team addition since 2023, with last summer’s transfer window seeing Lloyd Kelly join on a free transfer only to leave on loan to Juventus in the following window. Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea became permanent last summer for £28millio,n though didn’t strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad as such, given he was already part of it from the previous campaign.

Newcastle are lining up potential transfers and shortlisting players ahead of the summer transfer window with the sale of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United in January making more funds available to spend ahead of the June 30 PSR deadline. Kelly’s move to Juventus is set to become permanent after the June 30 deadline for around £20million in total.

Now the Premier League have confirmed the transfer window opening dates ahead of the 2025-26 campaign following a meeting with its member clubs.

Premier League official statement confirms transfer window dates

A statement issued by the Premier League confirmed that the standard summer transfer window will run from Monday, June 16 to Monday, September 1.

But Manchester City and Chelsea’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer have led to an ‘exceptional registration period’ that will see a 10 day transfer window to be open at the start of June. Newcastle and all other Premier League clubs will be able to take advantage of the early transfer window, should they wish.

The Premier League statement published on March 27 read: “Premier League clubs have today agreed the dates for the Summer 2025 Transfer Window.

“The window will open early, between Sunday 1 June and Tuesday 10 June, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup.

“It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and close on Monday 1 September.”

Newcastle United have three transfers already lined up

Newcastle have already confirmed one summer signing with Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia set to join the club when he turns 18 in August. Malaga winger Antonio Cordero has also been in advanced talks over a free transfer when his contract at the Spanish club expires this summer.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is a top target for Newcastle having verbally agreed personal terms last summer. The Magpies will look to agree a transfer fee with The Clarets this summer, though his form in the Championship this season has raised his valuation in excess of the £20million Newcastle were quoted last year.

NUFC eye summer transfer additions

Defenders are high on the agenda for Newcastle this summer as is a right winger following the sale of Almiron in January. Lille forward Jonathan David has been scouted as a potential attacking addition but his contract situation means he will be able to join a new club from July onwards.

Defensively, Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah, has been shortlisted by Newcastle as a potential addition this summer. The 22-year-old has played 55 times for Liverpool, including starting the 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle at right-back last time out.

The Times have reported that Newcastle are targeting the defender for a summer transfer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has added that the defender is on The Magpies’ ‘shortlist’, though no contact has been made at this stage.

In addition to Quansah, Newcastle are also interested in AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen but face intense competition for the 19-year-old. Huijsen’s £50million release clause and impressive debut season in the Premier League make him a sought-after player.

Huijsen’s Bournemouth teammate Illya Zabarnyi is also admired by Newcastle while last summer’s top target Marc Guehi remains a player the club are interested in signing.