Premier League transfers: £22m man secures shock move – controversially sent off v Newcastle United
The transfer window may be closed but business is still being done involving Premier League clubs.
Newcastle United were able to bring in Loris Karius as a free agent earlier this month and now Everton have confirmed a high-profile departure with Brazilian midfielder Allan joining United Arab Emirates club Al Wahda on a permanent deal.
The transfer was finalised and confirmed by Everton on Tuesday with UAE clubs still able to sign players until October 4.
The 31-year-old joined Everton in 2020 from Napoli for a reported fee of just under £22million. He went on to make 57 appearances for the Merseyside outfit
During Newcastle’s dramatic 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last season, Allan was shown a straight red card for a cynical foul on Allan Saint-Maximin following a VAR check.
The Brazilian was initially shown a yellow but a controversial VAR intervention saw the player given his marching orders with replays showing his studs connected with Saint-Maximin’s ankle.