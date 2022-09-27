Newcastle United were able to bring in Loris Karius as a free agent earlier this month and now Everton have confirmed a high-profile departure with Brazilian midfielder Allan joining United Arab Emirates club Al Wahda on a permanent deal.

The transfer was finalised and confirmed by Everton on Tuesday with UAE clubs still able to sign players until October 4.

Richarlison of Everton reacts as Allan of Everton is shown a red card from referee Craig Pawson during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on March 17, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old joined Everton in 2020 from Napoli for a reported fee of just under £22million. He went on to make 57 appearances for the Merseyside outfit

During Newcastle’s dramatic 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last season, Allan was shown a straight red card for a cynical foul on Allan Saint-Maximin following a VAR check.