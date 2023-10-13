News you can trust since 1849
£115m Newcastle United duo withdraw from international duty as Bruno Guimaraes left disappointed - gallery

Newcastle United have several players away on international duty at the moment, while a couple have already returned prematurely.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:02 BST

Nine Newcastle first-team players were called-up to their respective international squads during the break while a number of academy players have also been called-up at youth level.

But only seven players are still on international duty after Alexander Isak withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury and Sandro Tonali withdrew from the Italy squad following an investigation probe from Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

More details on both players will be revealed in due course with Isak picking up a knock in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday. The 24-year-old scored a brace at the London Stadium and is The Magpies’ top scorer so far this campaign with seven goals in all competitions.

Several players also missed out on international call-ups. Callum Wilson has been part of three of the last four England squads heading into the break but wasn’t named by Gareth Southgate this time around as he looks to return to full fitness following a hamstring issue.

Sven Botman’s wait for a senior Netherlands debut continues with the defender currently out with a knee issue.

There were also calls for in-form Anthony Gordon to be called-up to the England squad for the first time but Southgate opted to stick with more established internationals instead despite a subsequent injury to Bukayo Saka which forced the Arsenal winger to withdraw from the squad.

Here is Newcastle United’s current list of internationls during the break...

1. Alexander Isak - Sweden

2. Sandro Tonali - Italy

3. Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil

4. Miguel Almiron - Paraguay

