Newcastle United have several players away on international duty at the moment, while a couple have already returned prematurely.

Nine Newcastle first-team players were called-up to their respective international squads during the break while a number of academy players have also been called-up at youth level.

But only seven players are still on international duty after Alexander Isak withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury and Sandro Tonali withdrew from the Italy squad following an investigation probe from Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

More details on both players will be revealed in due course with Isak picking up a knock in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday. The 24-year-old scored a brace at the London Stadium and is The Magpies’ top scorer so far this campaign with seven goals in all competitions.

Several players also missed out on international call-ups. Callum Wilson has been part of three of the last four England squads heading into the break but wasn’t named by Gareth Southgate this time around as he looks to return to full fitness following a hamstring issue.

Sven Botman’s wait for a senior Netherlands debut continues with the defender currently out with a knee issue.

There were also calls for in-form Anthony Gordon to be called-up to the England squad for the first time but Southgate opted to stick with more established internationals instead despite a subsequent injury to Bukayo Saka which forced the Arsenal winger to withdraw from the squad.

Here is Newcastle United’s current list of internationls during the break...

1 . Alexander Isak - Sweden Withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury. Sweden beat Moldova 3-1 on Thursday and face Belgium on Monday, October 16.

2 . Sandro Tonali - Italy Tonali has withdrawn from the Italy squad due an investigation probe from Turin Public Prosecutor's Office. He will return to Newcastle while Italy prepare for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta on Saturday, October 14 and England next Tuesday.

3 . Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil Guimaraes started for Brazil in the disappointing 1-1 draw against Venezuela on, October 13 and will be part of the squad to face Uruguay on Wednesday, October 18.