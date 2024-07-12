Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United are set to seal their first transfer of the summer with a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Dan Ashworth’s first move as Manchester United’s new sporting director could see them land the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old for a while now and, according to Fabrizio Romano, have finally reached an agreement with the Italian side for the Dutch international.

Zirkzee scored 12 goals in all competitions last season and was expected to be on the move this summer once details surrounding his €40m release clause were made public. However, Manchester United will not trigger that clause outright and, according to Romano, will instead pay slightly more than €40m in order to stagger payments over a few years.

On Zirkzee, Romano posted on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, here we go! Man United will NOT trigger the clause but pay slightly above €40m with better payment terms, in three years. Zirkzee signs until June 2029 with option for further season. First signing of INEOS new era.’

Medical tests ahead of Zirkzee’s proposed move to Old Trafford are set to take place later this week. Erik ten Hag’s side finished below Newcastle United in the Premier League table last season, but their triumph over Manchester City in the FA Cup final ensured the Magpies would miss out on European football with Chelsea instead playing in the Conference League and the Red Devils qualifying for the Europa League.