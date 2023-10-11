Newcastle United may welcome the respite of the international break after a hectic month, but several of the club’s players are still in action.

Eight of Newcastle’s first-team players are away with their respective national teams over the next week or so while a number of academy players have also been called-up at youth level. Alexander Isak was named in the Sweden squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers but quickly withdrew after further assessment from the medical team.

Isak picked up a knock in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday. The 24-year-old scored a brace at the London Stadium and is The Magpies’ top scorer so far this campaign with seven goals in all competitions.

Several players also missed out on international call-ups. Callum Wilson has been part of three of the last four England squads heading into the break but wasn’t named by Gareth Southgate this time around as he looks to return to full fitness following a hamstring issue.

Sven Botman’s wait for a senior Netherlands debut continues with the defender currently out with a knee issue.

There were also calls for in-for Anthony Gordon to be called-up to the England squad for the first time but Southgate opted to stick with more established internationals instead despite a subsequent injury to Bukayo Saka which forced the Arsenal winger to withdraw from the squad.

Here is Newcastle United’s current list of internationls during the break...

1 . Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil Guimaraes has already joined up with the Brazil squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on Friday, October 13 and Uruguay on Wednesday, October 18.

2 . Kieran Trippier - England Trippier is the only Newcastle player in the latest England squad for the friendly against Australia on Friday, October 13 and Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on Tuesday, October 17.

3 . Sandro Tonali - Italy Tonali has been training with Italy ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta on Saturday, October 14 and England next Tuesday.