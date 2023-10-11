News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester

£15m Newcastle United outcast returns as £100m trio snubbed & injury withdrawal - international photos

Newcastle United may welcome the respite of the international break after a hectic month, but several of the club’s players are still in action.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:12 BST

Eight of Newcastle’s first-team players are away with their respective national teams over the next week or so while a number of academy players have also been called-up at youth level. Alexander Isak was named in the Sweden squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers but quickly withdrew after further assessment from the medical team.

Isak picked up a knock in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday. The 24-year-old scored a brace at the London Stadium and is The Magpies’ top scorer so far this campaign with seven goals in all competitions.

Several players also missed out on international call-ups. Callum Wilson has been part of three of the last four England squads heading into the break but wasn’t named by Gareth Southgate this time around as he looks to return to full fitness following a hamstring issue.

Sven Botman’s wait for a senior Netherlands debut continues with the defender currently out with a knee issue.

There were also calls for in-for Anthony Gordon to be called-up to the England squad for the first time but Southgate opted to stick with more established internationals instead despite a subsequent injury to Bukayo Saka which forced the Arsenal winger to withdraw from the squad.

Here is Newcastle United’s current list of internationls during the break...

Guimaraes has already joined up with the Brazil squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on Friday, October 13 and Uruguay on Wednesday, October 18.

1. Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil

Guimaraes has already joined up with the Brazil squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on Friday, October 13 and Uruguay on Wednesday, October 18.

Photo Sales
Trippier is the only Newcastle player in the latest England squad for the friendly against Australia on Friday, October 13 and Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on Tuesday, October 17.

2. Kieran Trippier - England

Trippier is the only Newcastle player in the latest England squad for the friendly against Australia on Friday, October 13 and Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on Tuesday, October 17.

Photo Sales
Tonali has been training with Italy ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta on Saturday, October 14 and England next Tuesday.

3. Sandro Tonali - Italy

Tonali has been training with Italy ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta on Saturday, October 14 and England next Tuesday.

Photo Sales
Schar is with Switzerland for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Belarus on Sunday, October 15.

4. Fabian Schar - Switzerland

Schar is with Switzerland for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Belarus on Sunday, October 15.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Callum WilsonNewcastleWest Ham UnitedFitnessEnglandGareth Southgate