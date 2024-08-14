'He wants' - £15m star still set for Newcastle United move after summer transfer snub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamal Lewis is set to leave Newcastle United this summer despite featuring regularly in pre-season.

The 26-year-old left-back played the full 90 minutes of Newcastle’s 1-0 Sela Cup win over Stade Brestois on Saturday. It comes after he spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Watford in the Championship.

The Hornets had an option to make Lewis’ loan permanent this summer but turned down the option as the defender returned to Newcastle for pre-season. Unlike Isaac Hayden and Ryan Fraser, who are looking for summer exits from Newcastle following loan spells last season and have been kept away from the first-team squad, Lewis remains part of Eddie Howe’s squad heading into the new season.

But The Magpies boss has admitted that the left-back could leave the club in the final weeks of the transfer window.

“While he’s still here we’ll treat him with the respect he definitely deserves from how he’s conducted himself,” Howe said after the Brest match. “He’s had a good pre-season but there is a chance he could end up leaving. We’ll work with him to find the solution he wants for his career.”

When in Japan, Howe commented on Lewis’ future: “I’ve always really rated him and held him in high regard ever since his Norwich days when I was a really big fan of his.

“Ultimately, a lot will depend on what he wants, if he wants to continue playing football and it might be difficult for me to guarantee him that so we’ll wait and see.”

Lewis is expected to leave Newcastle in some capacity this window. The defender arrived at St James’ Park from Norwich City in 2020 for £15million and he has since gone on to make 36 competitive appearances for the club.