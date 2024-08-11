Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have concluded their preparations for the new Premier League season with back-to-back wins at St James’ Park against Girona and Stade Brestois.

The Magpies dispatched their Champions League opponents at St James’ Park with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Girona on Friday night followed by a 1-0 win against Stade Brestois less than 24 hours later. Eddie Howe will have treated this weekend as a good fitness builder for his side in games against decent opposition, with results of the games almost an afterthought - despite Saturday’s win meaning they retained the Sela Cup. Here are five takeaways from the Sela Weekender and Newcastle United’s two wins over Girona and Stade Brestois:

New signings impress - but more are needed

Four new signings were on display during the Sela Weekender with John Ruddy, Lloyd Kelly, Will Osula and Odysseas Vlachodimos all making their first St James’ Park appearances for the Magpies. Whilst Ruddy enjoyed a cameo with chants from the Gallowgate End welcoming his every touch, it was Osula and Kelly’s impact on the Saturday which will please supporters.

Kelly was tasked with pairing Fabian Schar in the heart of the defence and bar a few shaky moments, looked very composed and was good with the ball at his feet. His long pass for Harvey Barnes’ opener was a particular highlight of his afternoon.

Osula, meanwhile, looked sharp up front with pace and physicality making him look very dangerous. He also took his goal very well with a composed finish, despite the assistant’s flag.

However, the need for new additions was still very visible and frustrations within sections of the fan base are beginning to build at the seeming lack of movement on the transfer front. Marc Guehi remains a big target, but there is still some distance between their current offer and Crystal Palace’s valuation.

Jacob Murphy has impressed greatly, but strengthening at right wing is still something they must do between now and deadline day. Newcastle’s start to the season is relatively kind and they might just get away without strengthening too much before the clash with Southampton, but they cannot end the window without at least two more additions.

Murphy’s guaranteed Southampton start?

The Sela Weekender has seemingly all but confirmed that Murphy will start their first game of the season next weekend. He had enjoyed a brilliant pre-season prior to the clash with Girona, but another very good performance on the right means it would be a great shock to see him not named in Howe’s starting XI for the clash with Southampton.

His link up with Tino Livramento on the right and with Alexander Isak through the middle has developed throughout the summer and has been an integral part of their successes - particularly against Girona on Friday night. If anyone has grabbed the initiative this summer and given Howe a big headache ahead of the campaign, it was Murphy.

Same system, intensity high

Howe is entering his third full season as Newcastle United manager - and he will adopt the same formation that has yielded success during his time on Tyneside. A 4-3-3 with inverted wingers, the Magpies will once again look to attack this season and signs point towards them scoring just as many as they did last season - even after setting a club record for goals in a single Premier League season.

Behind their front three is a midfield that has been greatly boosted by the return of Joelinton. The Brazilian’s absence last season was hard felt, but seeing him in action during pre-season has reminded everyone of his abilities and just what a difference maker he can be.

Joe Willock’s return to fitness will also boost that, whilst Sean Longstaff’s brace against Girona saw him continue his good recent record in front of goal. As always, keeping them fit alongside Bruno Guimaraes will be Howe’s main priority.

Alexander Isak is the key man

Whilst a summer of speculation surrounding Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon’s future at Newcastle United has rumbled on in the foreground, Alexander Isak has largely faded into the background. But his immense performance on Friday night demonstrated, yet again, just how he is absolutely irreplaceable in Howe’s team and why he will be the one to shoot them to success this season.

Guimaraes makes the team tick whilst Gordon has the flair on the wing, but Isak is the star quality up-front whose goals will be like goldust to them this season. Very few clubs in world football have a striker as good as Isak and if they can keep him fit this season, something that will be boosted by Osula’s arrival from Sheffield United, then they could have a very good season.

Nick Pope, clean sheet and the goalkeeper dilemma

One of Newcastle’s biggest weaknesses last season was their leaking of goals. A season after having the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League, they shipped 62 goals - 29 more than they did the campaign prior. A big reason for that drastic change was Nick Pope’s injury midway through the campaign.

Martin Dubravka showed at times to be a good shot stopper, but the defence simply looked more nervous and not as cohesive for large parts of the second half of the campaign. This weekend’s football saw the Magpies keep successive clean sheets and whilst they rode their luck at times on Saturday, they never really looked like conceding.

They proved last year that they can score goals almost at will. A solid defence this campaign will be the key to success.