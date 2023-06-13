Adams had a solid debut season in the Premier League despite Leeds’ relegation to the Championship. The 24-year-old midfielder made 24 appearances following his £20million arrival from RB Leipzig last summer.

His season was unfortunately cut short due to injury as he was unable to help Leeds stay up in the Premier League. Following relegation to the Championship, Adams has reportedly told Leeds that he wants to leave the club in order to remain playing in the Premier League next season, according to TEAMtalk.

Adams has been on Newcastle’s radar for an extended period with Eddie Howe looking to bolster his midfield options this summer. Liverpool, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest in the United States international.

According to The Athletic, Leeds want £40million for the combative midfielder this summer, double what they played RB Leipzig less than 12 months ago. Adams still has four years remaining on his contract at Elland Road.

He was part of the Leeds side that held Newcastle to a 0-0 draw at St James’ Park last December but missed the reverse fixture last month due to a hamstring injury as The Magpies drew 2-2 at Elland Road.

Adams had to undergo surgery on his hamstring after picking up a training ground injury and ultimately didn’t play for the club for the final two months of the 2022-23 campaign.

