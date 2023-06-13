Joelinton enjoyed a fine 2022-23 campaign at Newcastle, earning his first Brazil call-up at the end of the season as a result. During a press conference while away with his national side, the 26-year-old spoke about racism in football after receiving abuse on social media after the Arsenal match.

“It’s an important moment to speak about racism,” he said. “We have been talking about it for a long time.

“Still, many things need to be changed. We talk about a combat against racism, but we don’t have much of a change. This [racism] is not something happening now, but for a long time.

“And, in the 21st century, we still see things like that. It’s hard to accept and believe that we are evolving when things like that still happen.

“Not on the pitch, no. But after the match against Arsenal, at home, I received some messages with racist insults. But it’s gone. It didn’t affect me.”

Following Joelinton’s statement, Newcastle United’s official Twitter account were quick to show solidarity with their No. 7.

The club tweeted: “There is no room for racism. Anywhere. We’re with you, Joe.”

And the Premier League shared the tweet along with their own statement, which read: “We stand in solidarity with Joelinton.

“Racism or any form of discrimination will not be tolerated by the Premier League. We will continue to work alongside clubs to ensure cases are reported and investigated and offenders face consequences.