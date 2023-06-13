News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Premier League release official statement regarding Newcastle United

The Premier League has responded to the alleged racist abuse suffered by Newcastle United star Joelinton after the 2-0 defeat against Arsenal.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read

Joelinton enjoyed a fine 2022-23 campaign at Newcastle, earning his first Brazil call-up at the end of the season as a result. During a press conference while away with his national side, the 26-year-old spoke about racism in football after receiving abuse on social media after the Arsenal match.

“It’s an important moment to speak about racism,” he said. “We have been talking about it for a long time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Still, many things need to be changed. We talk about a combat against racism, but we don’t have much of a change. This [racism] is not something happening now, but for a long time.

Most Popular

“And, in the 21st century, we still see things like that. It’s hard to accept and believe that we are evolving when things like that still happen.

“Not on the pitch, no. But after the match against Arsenal, at home, I received some messages with racist insults. But it’s gone. It didn’t affect me.”

Following Joelinton’s statement, Newcastle United’s official Twitter account were quick to show solidarity with their No. 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club tweeted: “There is no room for racism. Anywhere. We’re with you, Joe.”

And the Premier League shared the tweet along with their own statement, which read: “We stand in solidarity with Joelinton.

“Racism or any form of discrimination will not be tolerated by the Premier League. We will continue to work alongside clubs to ensure cases are reported and investigated and offenders face consequences.

“You can report discriminatory abuse here premierleague.com/reportracism.”

Related topics:JoelintonArsenalPremier LeagueRacismSocial mediaBrazil