The Magpies secured a comprehensive 4-1 win at Craven Cottage to move up to seventh in the table after eight matches.

Eddie Howe’s side were helped by an early red card for Fulham midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah as Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff found the net.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almiron scored twice and had a goal disallowed for offside on Saturday afternoon. His second goal was a simple tap-in from a low Joe Willock cross while his first was a goal of the season contender as he volleyed the ball into the left corner of the goal with the outside of his left boot from a tight angle.

And BBC pundit Garth Crooks acknowledged the Paraguayan’s display with a Premier League team of the week mention.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward even suggested United are capable of breaking into the top six as he said: “The travelling Newcastle fans must have loved every minute of this match.

"Goals flying in all over the place and a team full of players desperately wanting to be in the side under Eddie Howe. Their win over Fulham was helped by the reckless and needless tackle by Nathaniel Chalobah on Sean Longstaff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Why players in the modern era commit themselves to tackles they are not guaranteed to win is really poor decision-making and both Chalobah and Fulham paid the price.