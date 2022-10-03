Pundit predicts Newcastle United Premier League finish after Fulham win as key player praised
Newcastle United have been tipped to challenge the Premier League’s top six, if they continue to play like they did at Fulham on Saturday.
The Magpies secured a comprehensive 4-1 win at Craven Cottage to move up to seventh in the table after eight matches.
Eddie Howe’s side were helped by an early red card for Fulham midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah as Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff found the net.
Read More
Most Popular
Almiron scored twice and had a goal disallowed for offside on Saturday afternoon. His second goal was a simple tap-in from a low Joe Willock cross while his first was a goal of the season contender as he volleyed the ball into the left corner of the goal with the outside of his left boot from a tight angle.
And BBC pundit Garth Crooks acknowledged the Paraguayan’s display with a Premier League team of the week mention.
The former Tottenham Hotspur forward even suggested United are capable of breaking into the top six as he said: “The travelling Newcastle fans must have loved every minute of this match.
"Goals flying in all over the place and a team full of players desperately wanting to be in the side under Eddie Howe. Their win over Fulham was helped by the reckless and needless tackle by Nathaniel Chalobah on Sean Longstaff.
"Why players in the modern era commit themselves to tackles they are not guaranteed to win is really poor decision-making and both Chalobah and Fulham paid the price.
"As for Miguel Almiron and the Newcastle fans, there are having the time of their lives. Playing like this Newcastle are capable of a top-six finish.”