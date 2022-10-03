Newcastle United duo named in Harry Redknapp’s Premier League team of the week

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has named two Newcastle United players in his Premier League team of the week.

Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock have made it into Redknapp’s XI following Saturday’s 4-1 win at Fulham.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Almiron scored a brace including a goal of the season contender while Willock grabbed two assists at Craven Cottage.

And Redknapp said via BetVictor: “Two assists for Willock on a day where I thought Newcastle were just fantastic.

"He's got a great understanding with Almiron and Wilson, which is so important. Eddie Howe will be delighted to see how they're progressing.”

On Almiron, he added: “He's brilliant. I've watched his first goal a few times, and I'm still unsure how he managed to guide that into the net.

"It was a marvellous bit of technique. And his run for his second was fantastic, he made it look easy. Newcastle fans must be really excited by what they are seeing.”

Harry Redknapp’s Premier League team of the week: Neto (Bournemouth), Kehrer (West Ham), Coady (Everton), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), White (Arsenal); Trossard (Brighton), Willock (Newcastle), Almiron (Newcastle); Foden (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Manchester United man deemed surplus to requirements after Newcastle United snub

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ at Old Trafford.

The Dutch midfielder had struggled at Man United following his £40million arrival from Ajax in 2020 but was set to be given a fresh start under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Van de Beek enjoyed a successful spell at Ajax under Ten Hag but has been limited to just 19 minutes of competitive football for the Red Devils so far this season.

It is now being claimed that Van de Beek’s time at the club could be coming to an end with Ten Hag deeming the 25-year-old surplus to requirements.

Back in January 2022, Van de Beek was a loan transfer target of Newcastle United seeing first-team opportunities limited at Manchester United.

But the midfielder turned down the chance to move to Tyneside temporarily given The Magpies’ perilous position in the Premier League table at the time as he opted to join Everton instead.

It’s unclear where the 19-time Dutch international’s future lies, but it’s unlikely Newcastle will want to reignite their interest in a player who had previously turned them down in their time of need.

Callum Wilson signs improved Newcastle United contract until

Callum Wilson has signed an improved contract at Newcastle United, according to The Athletic.

The striker scored his third goal of the season on his comeback from injury against Fulham on Saturday.

And the 30-year-old has reportedly signed a new two-year deal, with an option to extend, to bring him in line with the club’s top earners.