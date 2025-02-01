Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has ruled out two Newcastle United players ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Fulham at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes have been ruled out of the Fulham match due to respective hamstring and thigh issues. Wilson has missed the last eight weeks since injuring his hamstring in the closing stages of the 4-2 defeat at Brentford in December while Barnes was forced off at half-time in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Bromley a few weeks ago.

Howe previously claimed Barnes would be back in mid to late February while Wilson would be back in contention at the start of the month. As expected Saturday’s Premier League match comes too soon for the duo.

“No chance for this weekend,” Howe admitted. “Callum is getting there. We have seen him in training this week, albeit not the whole session, but parts of it, and he looked good.

“But, no, the plan is not to involve him this week, but there's a chance for the games following. Harvey is a little bit behind, I think he's going to be probably within the next two to three weeks.”

After the Fulham match, Newcastle host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at St James’ Park on Wednesday (8pm kick-off). The Magpies hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium and will be looking to reach the final at Wembley Stadium for the second time in three seasons.

Wilson has a chance of making that match though a more realistic return date is the FA Cup fourth-round clash at Birmingham City on Saturday, February 8 (5:45pm kick-off). Wilson is yet to start a game for Newcastle this season due to various injury issues while Barnes has also suffered with injuries since his £38million arrival from Leicester City in the summer of 2023.

Newcastle have recently been boosted by the return of Nick Pope after seven weeks out with a knee injury picked up at Brentford in December. He is set to be named on the bench against Fulham on Saturday with Martin Dubravka enjoying a good run of form in his absence.

Newcastle have won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions with Dubravka in the side and could climb as high as third with a win over Fulham on Saturday should other results go their way.

Newcastle United injury list in full

Callum Wilson (hamstring)

Injury suffered in the closing stages of Newcastle United’s 4-2 defeat at Brentford on December 7, 2024.

Time out to date: Eight weeks

Expected return: 08/02 - Birmingham City (A)

Harvey Barnes (thigh)

Injury suffered in the first half of Newcastle’s 3-1 FA Cup win against Bromley on January 12, 2025

Time out: Three weeks

Expected return: 23/02 - Nottingham Forest (H)

Jamaal Lascelles (knee)

Suffered an ACL injury in Newcastle’s 4-3 win over West Ham United on March 30, 2024.

Time out: 10 months

Expected return: TBC (March-April 2025)

