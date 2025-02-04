Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is a major doubt for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal (8pm kick-off).

The Brazilian was withdrawn in the 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Saturday with a knee issue and was spotted wearing a brace at the training ground on Sunday. But Magpies head coach Eddie Howe was quick to play down the severity of Joelinton’s injury in his pre-match press conference.

"Joey had a knee brace on as a precaution, he’s out of it now,” Howe said. “I would say he is a doubt, but we will give him every chance to be fit.

“Our centre midfield, we have good strength in depth - Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock – they all bring something different."

While Joelinton is a doubt, Callum Wilson has a chance of being back involved after eight weeks out with a hamstring injury. The striker is back training ahead of the Arsenal game and has a chance of being named on the bench.

“There's a chance,” Howe said. “So we've got another important training day today, let's get through training before we make a decision on him.”

Newcastle take a 2-0 lead into the semi-final second leg at St James’ Park after Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scored in last month’s win at the Emirates Stadium. The Magpies will be looking to reach a second Carabao Cup final in the last three seasons.

The other semi-final taking place this week sees Tottenham Hotspur travel to Liverpool. Spurs take a 1-0 lead from the first leg while Liverpool will be looking to turn things around and reach a second successive final having won the competition last season.

Newcastle United injury list

Aside from Joelinton and Wilson, Newcastle already have at least two players ruled out of Wednesday’s cup match. Harvey Barnes has been ruled out for around five weeks with a thigh injury while Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury suffered last March.

The Magpies have also sold two players since the sides last met with Lloyd Kelly joining Juventus on deadline day and Miguel Almiron being sold to Atlanta United for £10million.

