£68m Newcastle United duo escape Premier League ban as Man Utd duo suspended

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United will be without two key players for Monday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man United will be without Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte when they face Newcastle at Old Trafford (8pm kick-off). The Magpies head into the game having won their last four matches in all competitions, beating Aston Villa 3-0 at St James’ Park on Boxing Day.

Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall was sent off in the match and will serve a one-match touchline ban at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Fernandes and Ugarte will serve a one-match ban for Man United against Newcastle following a 2-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fernandes was sent off following two yellow cards while Ugarte was shown his fifth yellow card of the season in the match.

Any player who picks up five yellow cards inside the opening 19 games in the Premier League season must serve a one-match ban. Monday night is the last match any player can be banned for picking up five yellow cards before the threshold moves to 10 yellow cards and 32 matches.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn has already served a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards this season. Fabian Schar and Sandro Tonali remain one booking away from suspension and must avoid a yellow against Manchester United or else they will be banned for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

By avoiding a booking against Villa, Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Hall are no longer at risk of a five-yellow card suspension as they remain on three bookings with one game remaining before the cut-off point.