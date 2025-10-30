Newcastle United have four players at risk of a Carabao Cup ban after Eddie Howe’s side progressed to the quarter-final of the competition.

Newcastle United will host Fulham in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park on December 17 (TBC).

The match will come after Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on December 14.

It’s The Magpies’ fourth successive Carabao Cup quarter-final under Eddie Howe. In 2023, Newcastle reached the final of the competition, where they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United.

The following season, they were knocked out in the quarter-final by Chelsea on penalties after conceding deep into stoppage time at Stamford Bridge. But last season they made amends by beating Liverpool 2-1 in the final to win the Carabao Cup and end a 70-year domestic trophy drought.

And United’s defence of the competition has gone well so far with a 4-1 win over Bradford City followed by a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade scored against Spurs to ensure The Magpies’ progress. But there are four Newcastle players at risk of a suspension in the competition, should a particular set of circumstances unfold.

Newcastle United duo at risk of a Carabao Cup ban

Carabao Cup rules state that any player who is booked twice before the semi-final stage of the competition is handed a one-match ban in that competition only. Unlike red cards, yellow card suspensions do not carry over into different competitions.

Last season, Newcastle were without Bruno Guimaraes for the first-leg of the semi-final clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after the Brazilian shown his second booking in the competition in the 3-1 quarter-final win over Brentford.

After no players were booked in the win over Bradford, Kieran Tripiper, Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Malick Thiaw were shown yellow cards in the victory over Spurs. It means, should either of them be booked against Fulham and Newcastle progress to the semi-final, they would be banned for the first leg of that tie.

But that’s not the only competition Joelinton is walking a disciplinary tightrope in.

Joelinton on the verge of Champions League ban

Joelinton is just one booking away from a one-match ban in the Champions League having been shown a yellow card in Newcastle’s matches against Barcelona and Union Saint-Gilloise.

UEFA rules state that any player booked three times in the eight Champions League group phase matches, must serve a one-match ban in the competition.

Joelinton dropped out of Newcastle’s starting line-up against Benfica last time out in the Champions League. The Brazilian was a second half substitute and managed to avoid a booking as he helped The Magpies secure the 3-0 win.

Potential injuries aside, Joelinton is set to be available for the Athletic Club match on November 5 but could miss at least one of Newcastle’s following Champions League matches due to suspension.

Should Joelinton pick up another yellow card in Newcastle’s remaining five group phase matches, he will be banned for one match. Given his predisposition to picking up bookings, a Champions League ban appears likely for the Brazilian.

Dan Burn and Thiaw are the only other Magpies players who have been shown a yellow card in the Champions League this season. The pair would have to be booked a further two times in order to face a ban.

The only exception is if they were to be shown a red card, as is the case with any player.

Newcastle United’s Premier League disciplinary record

There is a different set of rules for the Premier League, with yellow card suspensions competition specific.

Five bookings in the opening 19 Premier League games hands a player a one-match ban.

After the 19 game, five booking and one-match ban cut-off point - the threshold changes to 10 bookings, 32 games and a two-match ban. Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban but no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign to date.

Fortunately, Newcastle have no players currently on the verge of a ban in the Premier League with 10 games to play before the five yellow card cut-off point.

Burn is the closest to a ban in the Premier League having been booked three times in the competition this season, while Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have been booked twice.

Thiaw and Nick Pope have one booking each and the rest of the players in Newcastle’s squad are yet to be cautioned in the opening nine league matches this season.