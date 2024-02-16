Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United could head into Saturday's Premier League match against Bournemouth at St James' Park (3pm kick-off) without a recognised senior striker.

The Magpies have been rocked by a surgery blow to Callum Wilson following last weekend's 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest. The striker is set to be out until the back end of the season while Alexander Isak has missed the last two matches with a groin issue.

It has been a recurring problem for the Swedish international this season but he is closing in on a return to fitness. Head coach Eddie Howe wouldn't completely rule him out of Saturday's match against The Cherries but he is expected to be back in contention for next weekend's trip to Arsenal.

"Probably not for the weekend," Howe said regarding Isak's availability. "He's very, very, very close, very close and looking really good and I'm really pleased with the progress that he's made.

"Mentally I can see he feels free, he feels good so let's wait and see." Newcastle have rarely had both Wilson and Isak fit for any extended periods this season despite both contributing with a healthy number of goals. Isak is Newcastle's top scorer so far this season while Wilson has found the net eight times.

"It's definitely hurt us," Howe admitted. "Two outstanding players who make each other better as well so not having the ability to rotate them or use them together has been a real negative for us this year.