Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of Callum Wilson after the striker looked in some discomfort at the end of the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
The 31-year-old made his first start of 2024 at the City Ground and managed to complete the match despite ending it using his shirt as a makeshift sling for his arm. Magpies boss Eddie Howe initially said that there was a problem with one of the muscles in Wilson's arm.
But a fresh update from Mail Sport claims that Wilson has suffered a pectoral injury in his chest which has impacted the player's upper arm and shoulder. The injury renders Wilson a major doubt for the match against AFC Bournemouth this Saturday (3pm kick-off) while Alexander Isak is also a doubt with a groin issue.
The Magpies will make a late call on Wilson's availability ahead of the match against his former club. The striker had only just returned from a calf injury that had kept him out of action for almost six weeks.
After Bournemouth, Newcastle face a trip to Arsenal where it is hoped both Isak and Wilson will be back in contention.
While Wilson has scored seven goals in eight Premier League starts for Newcastle this season, ongoing fitness issues will impact his chances of making the England squad for Euro 2024 this summer. His last Premier League goals came in a 2-2 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers back in October.
Wilson was subject to transfer speculation during the winter transfer window that was consistently played down by Howe. The 31-year-old agreed a contract extension earlier this season which expires at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.