Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of Callum Wilson after the striker looked in some discomfort at the end of the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The 31-year-old made his first start of 2024 at the City Ground and managed to complete the match despite ending it using his shirt as a makeshift sling for his arm. Magpies boss Eddie Howe initially said that there was a problem with one of the muscles in Wilson's arm.

But a fresh update from Mail Sport claims that Wilson has suffered a pectoral injury in his chest which has impacted the player's upper arm and shoulder. The injury renders Wilson a major doubt for the match against AFC Bournemouth this Saturday (3pm kick-off) while Alexander Isak is also a doubt with a groin issue.

The Magpies will make a late call on Wilson's availability ahead of the match against his former club. The striker had only just returned from a calf injury that had kept him out of action for almost six weeks.

After Bournemouth, Newcastle face a trip to Arsenal where it is hoped both Isak and Wilson will be back in contention.

While Wilson has scored seven goals in eight Premier League starts for Newcastle this season, ongoing fitness issues will impact his chances of making the England squad for Euro 2024 this summer. His last Premier League goals came in a 2-2 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers back in October.

Wilson was subject to transfer speculation during the winter transfer window that was consistently played down by Howe. The 31-year-old agreed a contract extension earlier this season which expires at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

1 . Jacob Murphy (calf) Felt a tight calf in the warm-up at Nottingham Forest that rendered him 'unusable' for the match. Expected return: AFC Bournemouth (H) - 17/02 Photo Sales

2 . Callum Wilson (chest) Wilson managed to complete 90 minutes at Nottingham Forest but ended the match with his arm in a makeshift sling. Eddie Howe said after the game that he hopes the injury is not serious but it was too soon to tell. It has since been revealed the striker suffered a pectoral injury in his chest. Expected return: TBC Photo Sales

3 . Alexander Isak (groin) Newcastle's top scorer was forced off during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Aston Villa with a groin issue. While it's not thought to be serious, Eddie Howe said he could be out for the next couple of games Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02 Photo Sales