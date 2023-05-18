It’s been a fine debut Premier League season for the 23-year-old pair since arriving at Newcastle last summer. Botman joined The Magpies from Lille for £35million before Isak moved from Real Sociedad for a £63million club record deal.

Botman has been a regular at the heart of United’s defence this season which is currently the joint best in the Premier League ahead of Thursday night’s match against Brighton. He has made 33 appearances in the top flight, losing just four matches and keeping 10 clean sheets.

Isak’s start to life at Newcastle was considerably more frustrating as he picked up a thigh injury that would keep him out for the majority of the first half of the campaign while on international duty with Sweden. But since returning to full-fitness, the young forward has been in fine form for Eddie Howe’s side with 10 goals in only 19 appearances this season.

But the Newcastle pair face very stiff competition for the player of the season award with Manchester City record breaker Erling Haaland also nominated after scoring 36 goals and counting in his debut Premier League season. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister have also been nominated along with Arsenal trio Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.