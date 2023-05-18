It has been widely reported that the 37-year-old is set to join Brighton & Hove Albion upon the expiration of his contract at Anfield. But reports from the Daily Mail have claimed Leeds are planning to hijack the move and sign their academy graduate, 19 years after his departure.

Milner made his professional debut for Leeds as a 16-year-old in 2002 and went on to make 54 appearances for the club before being sold to Newcastle for £5million. The midfielder made 136 appearances for The Magpies, scoring 11 goals before joining Aston Villa for £12million in 2008, switching to Manchester City for £26million in 2010 and then Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015.

The former England star has enjoyed a decorated career having picked up three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two League Cups and a Champions League - not to mention the Intertoto Cup!

Although Brighton appear to be the front-runners to sign Milner at the moment, a decision is yet to be made amid Leeds’ interest.

The Champions League rule that would make James Milner a sensible signing for Newcastle United

Although Newcastle have no confirmed interest in exploring a move for Milner, they may have to assess something should they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Clubs are required to name a 25-man squad for the competition, eight places in that are reserved exclusively for homegrown players, a category Milner falls into. But of those eight, four must also be club trained players contracted to the club for at least three years between the age of 15 and 21.

Of Newcastle’s current senior squad, only Paul Dummett and Sean Longstaff fall under the category of club trained players. Meaning United would still have to find two more club trained players if they qualify for the Champions League.