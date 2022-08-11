PSG ‘monitoring’ Newcastle United target as Leicester City ‘eye’ ex-Cardiff City star as Martin Dubravka alternative

Could Paris Saint-Germain swoop for another striker linked with a move to Newcastle United?

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:45 pm

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

PSG chasing Ramos

Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United following their failure to land Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims.

After months of pursuing Ekitike, the Frenchman opted to move to PSG - despite a fee between Newcastle and Stade Reims being agreed.

Having lost out on Ekitike to the Ligue 1 champions, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Magpies could also lose out on Ramos to PSG.

Romano tweeted: ‘Newcastle are preparing a proposal for Gonçalo Ramos as new top target. Discussions ongoing on player side and talks will continue with Benfica. #NUFC Paris Saint-Germain have Ramos in their list since June but there's still nothing agreed - Newcastle, on it too.’

A fee of around £30million is reportedly required to secure Ramos’ services.

PSG are reportedly monitoring Newcastle United target Goncalo Ramos (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Reading trial for ex-Magpies midfielder

Ex-Newcastle United midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is currently on-trial at Reading FC.

El-Mhanni joined the Magpies in 2016 after impressing whilst on-trial at the club and made two appearances for Rafa Benitez’s first-team during his time on Tyneside.

However, these fleeting FA Cup appearances were not enough to earn him a spot in Benitez’s starting side before he left to join Scunthorpe United in 2018.

Reading are currently under a transfer embargo and so are limited to signing players on loan and on free transfers.

According to the Mail, El-Mhanni featured in Reading’s pre-season games with West Ham, Brighton and AFC Wimbledon last month.

Foxes move for Smithies

Leicester City are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies - according to the Telegraph.

Smithies, 32, left Cardiff City this summer after four years with the Bluebirds and has most recently been on-trial with Bournemouth.

Leicester have been in the market for a ‘keeper after seeing Kasper Schmeichel move to French side Nice earlier this month.

The Foxes had been linked with a move for Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka, however, developments over Smithies’ potential transfer means a move for the Slovakian now seems unlikely.

