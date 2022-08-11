PSG ‘monitoring’ Newcastle United target as Leicester City ‘eye’ ex-Cardiff City star as Martin Dubravka alternative

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

PSG chasing Ramos

Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United following their failure to land Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims.

After months of pursuing Ekitike, the Frenchman opted to move to PSG - despite a fee between Newcastle and Stade Reims being agreed.

Having lost out on Ekitike to the Ligue 1 champions, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Magpies could also lose out on Ramos to PSG.

Romano tweeted: ‘Newcastle are preparing a proposal for Gonçalo Ramos as new top target. Discussions ongoing on player side and talks will continue with Benfica. #NUFC Paris Saint-Germain have Ramos in their list since June but there's still nothing agreed - Newcastle, on it too.’

A fee of around £30million is reportedly required to secure Ramos’ services.

Reading trial for ex-Magpies midfielder

Ex-Newcastle United midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is currently on-trial at Reading FC.

El-Mhanni joined the Magpies in 2016 after impressing whilst on-trial at the club and made two appearances for Rafa Benitez’s first-team during his time on Tyneside.

However, these fleeting FA Cup appearances were not enough to earn him a spot in Benitez’s starting side before he left to join Scunthorpe United in 2018.

Reading are currently under a transfer embargo and so are limited to signing players on loan and on free transfers.

According to the Mail, El-Mhanni featured in Reading’s pre-season games with West Ham, Brighton and AFC Wimbledon last month.

Foxes move for Smithies

Leicester City are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies - according to the Telegraph.

Smithies, 32, left Cardiff City this summer after four years with the Bluebirds and has most recently been on-trial with Bournemouth.

Leicester have been in the market for a ‘keeper after seeing Kasper Schmeichel move to French side Nice earlier this month.