Pundit Ally McCoist has questioned Matt Ritchie's decision to back Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley

Ally McCoist has questioned Matt Ritchie’s pro-Mike Ashley rant, claiming the midfielder SHOULD understand fan unrest on Tyneside.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 08:22
Ritchie yesterday claimed he did not “understand the unrest” and that owner Ashley “has been honest.”

His words caused outrage among the United fanbase after a summer of turmoil and uncertainty at St James’s Park – and McCoist thinks that’s justified, but does not see the logic in Scotland international Ritchie’s involvement.

“I don’t know why he has got involved in that, I really don’t,” said McCoist on TalkSPORT.

“He should have just said I am not talking about that and said how good the fans are.

“To say he ‘doesn’t understand’ – he should understand.”

Ritchie, also speaking to TalkSPORT, said: “You have to be real. To compete at the top of the Premier League now, is mega, mega, mega money. I think the owner has been honest in his interviews and said that he can’t go and compete.”