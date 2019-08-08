Pundit Ally McCoist has questioned Matt Ritchie's decision to back Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 28: Rangers manager Ally McCoist looks on during the Rangers v St Johnstone - Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final at Ibrox Stadium on October 28, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ritchie yesterday claimed he did not “understand the unrest” and that owner Ashley “has been honest.”

His words caused outrage among the United fanbase after a summer of turmoil and uncertainty at St James’s Park – and McCoist thinks that’s justified, but does not see the logic in Scotland international Ritchie’s involvement.

“I don’t know why he has got involved in that, I really don’t,” said McCoist on TalkSPORT.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Matt Ritchie of Newcastle in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian FC and Newcastle United FC at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

“He should have just said I am not talking about that and said how good the fans are.

“To say he ‘doesn’t understand’ – he should understand.”