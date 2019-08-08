Pundit Ally McCoist has questioned Matt Ritchie's decision to back Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley
Ally McCoist has questioned Matt Ritchie’s pro-Mike Ashley rant, claiming the midfielder SHOULD understand fan unrest on Tyneside.
Ritchie yesterday claimed he did not “understand the unrest” and that owner Ashley “has been honest.”
His words caused outrage among the United fanbase after a summer of turmoil and uncertainty at St James’s Park – and McCoist thinks that’s justified, but does not see the logic in Scotland international Ritchie’s involvement.
“I don’t know why he has got involved in that, I really don’t,” said McCoist on TalkSPORT.
“He should have just said I am not talking about that and said how good the fans are.
“To say he ‘doesn’t understand’ – he should understand.”
Ritchie, also speaking to TalkSPORT, said: “You have to be real. To compete at the top of the Premier League now, is mega, mega, mega money. I think the owner has been honest in his interviews and said that he can’t go and compete.”