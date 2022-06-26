The Magpies finished 11th in the top flight last season despite spending the majority of the campaign fighting relegation.

Some excellent transfer business in January saw United climb up the table under head coach Eddie Howe with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Chris Wood all playing their part.

Targett has since made his loan move from Aston Villa permanent while Newcastle have also confirmed the signing of England international goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley for £10million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Just over two weeks into the summer transfer window and the club has already spent around £25million on new signings. Looking ahead to next season, Parlour expects Newcastle to break into the top half.

“They could be a Man City, three or four years it took Man City to start bringing the players in, got the right manager,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think Eddie Howe will get an opportunity now. But I think a cup run is going to be important for Newcastle.

“Imagine them getting to Wembley and winning the FA Cup. That would be magnificent for the club.

“I reckon top eight for Newcastle next season, [and] a good cup run.

“Teams like Leicester did it, won the league. You want to see people challenging, it gets boring, doesn’t it? If you know Liverpool and Man City, I don’t know what order, but they will be the first two.

“We want to see people trying to topple [them] over and [Newcastle] might be another Leicester, who knows?”

Newcastle haven’t finished in the top eight in the Premier League since finishing fifth during the 2011-12 season. But last October’s takeover and the impressive turnaround under Eddie Howe in 2022 has provided renewed hope.