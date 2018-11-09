Rafa Benitez gives his verdict on Elias Sorensen's senior call-up at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has told Elias Sorensen to keep on knocking on the first-team door at Newcastle United.

The striker trained with Benitez's senior squad this week after impressing for the club's Under-23 side.

Sorensen, set to play for the Under-23s tonight, won't be involved against Bournemouth at St James's Park tomorrow.

However, the 19-year-old impressed Benitez with his "effort and desire" during the sessions.

“He’s fine," said manager Benitez. "We're lucky to have some young players coming sometimes to help the first team.

Rafa Benitez.

"He did well. He has energy and movement.

"We're just talking about a couple of training sessions, but you could see the lad has the effort and desire to play in the first team.

"It depends on him. The players have to knock on the door by what they do on the pitch."