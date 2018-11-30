Rafa Benitez handed big injury boost at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has been given an injury boost ahead of West Ham United's visit to St James's Park.

Only Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has not been in full training ahead of tomorrow's home game.

Jamaal Lascelles and Yoshinori Muto are available for the Premier League fixture, while Florian Lejeune and Jamie Sterry are getting closer from their respective operations.

Lascelles and Muto have missed the club's last two games, while Shelvey was an unused substitute for Monday night's 2-1 win over Burnley.

"We just have Paul Dummett not in full training," said Newcastle manager Benitez.

"Shelvey, Lejuene, Sterry, Lascelles, Muto – everybody has been training at least one full session."

Benitez added that Dummett (hamstring) was "very, very close" to returning to full training.

Nwecastle are 13th in the league after three successive wins.