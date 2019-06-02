Rafa Benitez 'in the dark' over Newcastle United future and takeover talks

Rafa Benitez is "in the dark" about his Newcastle United future and takeover talks, according to a report.

Benitez, out of contract at the end of the month, met owner Mike Ashley for talks at the end of the season.

However, United's manager is yet to commit to the club – and there is unease among fans on Tyneside.

The discussions with Benitez come against the backdrop of takeover talks with the Bin Zayed Group.

An ITV journalist covering last night's Champions League final posted a tweet about a conversation he had with Benitez, who travelled to Madrid for the showpiece, which was won by Liverpool, the club he guided to the trophy in 2005.

Benitez, reportedly, said he was "in the dark about his future at Newcastle and any takeover bid".

The 59-year-old also reportedly "consulted" friend Frank McParland about the Celtic job after being linked with the post.

Newcastle have made no comment on talks with Benitez or the Bin Zayed Group.