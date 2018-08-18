Rafa Benitez loses Isaac Hayden and Javier Manquillo at Cardiff, Kenedy sweats on Newcastle ban

Isaac Hayden will miss Newcastle United's next three games through suspension – and Kenedy's also facing a ban.

Unsettled Hayden was sent off in this afternoon's goalless draw against Cardiff City – and Kenedy's facing retrospective action for kicking out at Victor Camarasa.

Kenedy had a penalty saved in injury time.

Rafa Benitez, already without DeAndre Yedlin, lost Javier Manquillo to injury during the game.

Manquillo was forced off after an eventful first half at the Cardiff City Stadium, where Newcastle were backed by more than 2,000 fans.

Benitez made one change – he replaced the injured Yedlin with Manquillo – and kept Salomon Rondon on the bench. The striker didn't make it on to the pitch.

United's manager had prepared his team for a physical game, and his players more than matched Cardiff, physically, in the first half.

Warnock's side, however, played the better football, but they just couldn't score.

Matt Ritchie picked up an early booking for a scything challenge on Junior Hoilett, and Ayoze Perez stopped a goal-bound header from Sol Bamba, and Cardiff created a series of first-half opportunities.

Newcastle, lacking composure on the ball, created very little at the other end of the pitch, though Jonjo Shelvey, booed by Cardiff's fans for his association with Swansea, delivered a deep cross late in the half for Ayoze Perez, who had already had a shot saved.

Perez got to the ball, but his effort was straight at goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Manquillo – who had had a difficult half – suffered an injury before the break and was replaced by Hayden for the second half.

Hayden didn't last long. The midfielder – who Benitez yesterday admitted was "not OK" with his decision to block a summer move away from the club – was dismissed for tackling Josh Murphy from behind.

Jacob Murphy was sent on for the last 24 minutes and he and his sibling Josh became only the second set of twins to face each other in a Premier League game.

Cardiff pressed for a winner, but they couldn't find a way past a rugged United defence.

There was more drama in added time after Sean Morrison handled in the box. Kenedy, fortunate to still be on the pitch, stepped up to take the spot kick, but his effort was saved by Etheridge.

CARDIFF CITY: Etheridge, Bennett, Morrison, Manga, Arter, Ralls, Zohore, Murphy (Mendez-Laing, 78), Camarasa (Decordova-Reid, 76), Bamba, Hoilett (Paterson, 83). Subs not used: Smithies, Richards, Cunningham, Madine.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Manquillo (Hayden, 46), Clark, Lascelles, Dummett; Diame, Shelvey; Ritchie (Murphy, 70), Perez (Muto, 65), Kenedy; Joselu. Subs not used: Darlow, Ki, Rondon, Fernandez.

Bookings: Ritchie 3, Manquillo 30 Camarasa 62, Ralls 80

Sent off: Hayden 66

Referee: Craig Pawson (Sheffield)

Attendance: