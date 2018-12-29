Rafa Benitez names comeback date for Newcastle's Florian Lejeune

Rafa Benitez has pencilled in Florian Lejeune for a comeback in the FA Cup.

The Newcastle United defender ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the summer.

However, Lejeune, signed last year from Eibar, was back on the training field within four months.

And the 27-year-old is pushing for a first-team recall, having already turned out for the club's Under-23 side.

Newcastle take on Blackburn Rovers in a third-round FA Cup tie at St James's Park on January 5 – and Benitez is ready to field Lejeune against the Championship club.

"He was playing with the Under-23s – 45 minutes – and he did well," said manager Benitez, speaking ahead of this afternoon's game against Watford at Vicarage Road.

"He's training everyday, so he could be playing (against Watford), but the problem we have is that we have too many centre-backs, and we don't need to risk him.

"Maybe, it's a chance for him in the FA Cup, because he's training normally."