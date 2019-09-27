Rafa Benitez names his best Newcastle United signing – and it's not who you might think

Rafa Benitez has revealed his best Newcastle United signing.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 27th September 2019, 05:30 am
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Rafael Benitez, manager of Newcastle United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

In an online Q&A with the Athletic, former United manager was asked ‘who would you say was your best value signing at Newcastle (Fabian) Schar, (Florian) Lejeune, (Martin) Dubravka?’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Benitez, though, pointed to a loan striker capture as value for money.

He said: “I agree the three of them are quite good signings for the money we paid. Also I would add Rondon was good value as a loan.”